Tinder To Unveil New Exclusive $499 Monthly Subscription: Is It Worth It?

Because you can’t put a price on love.

Tinder users incessantly swiping right to match with their perfect partner have the opportunity to level up their dating game. Until recently, the app had a simple interface—just swipe and match with a stranger. However, Tinder’s latest update has unveiled a new subscription service geared towards transforming the way users connect with others.

Tinder’s newest venture, Tinder Select, follows in private social network Raya’s footsteps. Tinder Select will offer a premium VIP experience with a catch—it isn’t for just anyone.

For the lofty price of $499, Tinder Select users will have the chance to swipe on the “top users” in the private online community. According to Mashable, some of the perks that come with Tinder Select include being able to DM users subscribers haven’t matched with yet. Additionally, the subscription will include a “Skip the Line” feature, that will allow others to view your profile even if they don’t have Tinder Select themselves.

Mark Van Ryswyk, Tinder’s chief product officer, explained, “We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections. So we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering.”

When Will Tinder Select Be Available?

Photo by Good Faces Agency on Unsplash

According to Bloomberg’s report of Tinder’s announcement, the company expressed that the subscription will initially only be available to the app’s top 1% of “most active” users. Tinder executives did not clarify their definition of “most active,” but Van Rswyk told Bloomberg there is, “a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections.”

If you’re interested in Tinder Select, getting your hands on the exclusive subscription will require some work. Not only is access to the subscription extremely limited, but it also comes with a vetting process. Tinder’s website states that interested users must meet a “5-Point Select Screen,” requiring profiles to have five interests, four photos of themselves, a bio of 15 characters or more, clear relationship intent, and be photo verified.

Bloomberg explained that Tinder Select will eventually be available to all users on a “rolling basis.” So in the meantime, you can save yourself $499 and try to meet someone in person.

Is Tinder Select worth it? Well, that’s up for subscribers to decide.