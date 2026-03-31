Three Woman Refused To Pay Baggage Fee, Thrown Off Plane

Three women were removed from a commercial flight and arrested at Miami International Airport after they refused to pay an extra baggage fee and attempted to board the aircraft anyway.

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The incident unfolded on the night of March 29, 2026, as the women prepared to board a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia, per NBC6. According to arrest reports, airline staff informed the trio that their tickets included only one carry-on bag each, but they were traveling with additional luggage that required an extra fee.

However, Nafisa Dockery, 30, Dionjana Cochran, 21, and Davana Cochran, 26, didn’t want to cooperate.

When an employee asked them to step out of line and pay for the additional bag, the situation quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation. Authorities said the women refused to comply with repeated instructions and warnings from airline staff.

Investigators allege the group then bypassed standard boarding procedures and entered the aircraft through a restricted area marked for authorized personnel only after Dockery told the others to ignore the staff. Despite staff telling them their boarding passes were no longer valid, the women allegedly refused to leave the plane when deputies arrived.

Three Disgruntled Passengers Facing Trespassing Charges

Law enforcement officers ultimately cleared all passengers from the aircraft in order to handle the situation. Officials said the women ignored multiple warnings that they would face arrest if they did not comply. A brief physical struggle occurred as deputies attempted to take them into custody.

All three women now face charges, including trespassing and resisting an officer. Dockery faces an additional battery charge after she allegedly spat on another person during the incident.

Officials transported the women to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following their arrest. The disruption delayed the Philadelphia-bound flight by more than an hour.

Video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, capturing the chaotic scene as deputies escorted the women off the plane in handcuffs.

Authorities continue to emphasize that passengers must follow crew instructions and airport regulations to ensure safety and order during air travel.