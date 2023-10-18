This Is Will Smith’s ‘Official’ Statement To The Jada Pinkett-Smith Revelations

According to Will Smith’s latest Instagram post, the world has bigger things to worry about than his marriage with Jada.

One week after Jada announced that she and Will had been separated for 7 years, Will responded with an “official statement” on social media.

While Will’s statement initially seemed serious, the actor quickly turned the video into a joke about the media buzz surrounding Jada’s new memoir, Worthy.

Will Smith playfully trolls fans with an "official statement" regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's revelations. Laughter is the best response 😄📜 pic.twitter.com/TUN7ZtdL14 — New Celeb X (@NewCelebX) October 18, 2023

In the video, Will says, “I’ve got something for you. Here’s the thing. My opinion…” before theatrically sneezing.

The camera’s point of view then zooms out, showing different landscapes from across the planet—alluding to the more pressing issues in the world than a celebrity couple’s relationship.

Smith’s followers hilariously played along in the comment section and showed their support for the star.

“Needed you to weigh in with this opinion. It’s on point!” one follower replied.

A second person said, “I’ve been saying the same!!!”

“Lol, that’s out of this world.😂” a third follower joked.

Why Pinkett-Smith Refuses To Break Her Wedding Vows

Despite Jada and Will’s separation, the star doesn’t plan on breaking her wedding vows any time soon.

In an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Pinkett-Smith explained, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce.”

“We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she continued.

The reason for Jada leaving her relationship with Will behind is much more difficult to pinpoint.

When discussing what broke their relationship, she explained, “Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Jada’s memoir, Worthy, is available now.