These Are the 3 Most Talked-About Shows This Week

From gripping crime drama to supernatural horror and an iconic slasher franchise, television fans have had plenty to discuss this past week. So grab your favorite snack and get ready for some recommendations.

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Per Rotten Tomatoes, the following three shows are the most popular right now: Nocturne, From, and Crystal Lake. Have you watched any of these shows recently? Let us know.

Nocturne

Nocturne premiered the day before Halloween on Apple TV. Its episodes are being released weekly, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

The show is a gripping crime thriller. The new series stars Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham, bringing together a cast of familiar faces for a dark investigation involving a dangerous serial killer.

The story follows Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who moves to a small Pennsylvania town to find a quieter life. However, his plans quickly unravel when the serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham) threatens his family. Jonah must confront the danger while FBI agent Saga Bauer (Beetz) goes undercover to investigate the killer.

From

Next up is From with its fourth season, which can be watched on Netflix, Apple TV, and other services.

The show continues to give horror fans plenty to discuss. The supernatural mystery follows residents trapped in a terrifying town that refuses to let anyone escape.

Harold Perrineau leads the cast as Boyd Stevens, alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey. Season four pushes the central mystery further, with the residents confronting new dangers and questioning what they know about the town. The season also explores the mystery surrounding the Man in Yellow, giving viewers more questions to consider.

Crystal Lake

Finally, Crystal Lake also premiered in the year’s spookiest month and brings another familiar horror universe back into the spotlight. You can watch the show exclusively on NOW.

The eight-part series serves as a prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise and stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees.

The story explores Pamela’s life before Jason Voorhees became the infamous killer associated with the franchise. Following her young son’s tragic drowning, Pamela struggles with grief until two strangers arrive at her home and begin investigating her past.