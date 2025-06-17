The ‘Hardest’ Part of Running a Business, According to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle just spilled the royal tea on the highs and lows of running her own business —plus, the secret weapon she swears by to keep balance.

Videos by Suggest

Markle opened up about the topic during a recent episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. It came up as she praised guest Tina Knowles for teaching her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, the value of hard work.

“Even for me, I hear you saying that and I’m integrating that,” the 43-year-old mom of two said with a sigh.

She shared that her approach to slowing down and “enjoying” life includes taking a moment “to breathe” and setting aside time for a date night.

“[Prince Harry and I] have a date night tonight,” she gushed to Knowles.

Indeed, just last month, Meghan and Harry, 40, enjoyed seeing Tina Knowles’ daughter in concert. The couple attended Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour stop on May 9 at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium.

Markle posted smiling photos on Instagram the next day. The cute couple shared a cowboy hat for the occasion.

“About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love,” she wrote alongside the snaps.

Meghan Markle is Already Looking to Her Three-Year-Old Daughter to Run a Business Someday

Meanwhile, Markle doesn’t seem content with her empire as it stands. She has hopes to build on her legacy through her children.

She and Harry are the parents of Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3. On her podcast with Tina Knowles, Markle mentioned the possibility of working on a project with her young daughter in the future.

“I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lili and we’ll be building something,” she wondered aloud, probably planning to put it on her spirit board.

Markle also gave a nod to her kids in a recent Mother’s Day post.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Cheers to juggling it all with joy!” she began in the caption to a snapshot featuring the trio overlooking a lavish estate from a balcony.

“And to these two gems – who still attempt to climb “mama mountain”, smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure….being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life,’ she added.

“I, too, ‘love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the French fries in all the world,'” she concluded.