‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Star and Partner of 18 Years Separate

A The Dark Knight Rises star and her partner have parted ways after spending nearly two decades together.

In a statement to the French publication Agence France-Presse, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard and actor-director Guillaume Canet have officially called it quits after 18 years together.

“After 18 years together, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to separate by mutual agreement,” the couple shared. “This decision was made with mutual goodwill.”

Guillaume Canet and Marion Cotillard attend the “Nous finirons ensemble” Premiere at Cinema Gaumont Capucines on April 29, 2019, in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

The former couple shares two children, Marcel, 13, and Louise, 8. They revealed in their statement that as the “parents of two children,” they decided to “share this decision in order to avoid all speculation, rumors, and risky interpretations.”

They asked for privacy during this time. “By demonstrating transparency through this press release, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet also express their desire that their private lives, especially those of their children, be respected.”

The ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Star And Her Ex-Partner Became Romantically Linked in 2007

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet were first romantically linked in 2007, years after they worked together in Love Me If You Dare.

While making the film, Canet was married to Diane Kruger, while Cotillard was in a relationship with someone else. They started dating after Canet and Kruger divorced.

“Sometimes love takes a long time,” Canet said during an interview with The Sunday Times – Style. “Maybe it’s something you didn’t see at first.”

“The not knowing what you want, it’s a horrible feeling,” Cotillard further shared. “Because it doesn’t do good. So many times, I asked myself, or boyfriends have asked me, what do you want? And I was not able to answer.”