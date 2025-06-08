‘The Challenge’ Star and Girlfirend of 8 Years Break Up

The Challenge star Cory Wharton announced he and his longtime partner Taylor Selfridge have ended their relationship.

The former couple was together for eight years before parting ways. They share two children, Mila and Maya. Wharton also has a daughter, Ryder, from his relationship with fellow The Challenge star, Cheyenne Floyd. The trio also stars together on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

According to The Sun, the breakup occurred late last month. Fans grew concerned over the now-exes’ relationship when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Wharton was on a trip to Bali with his friend and longtime The Challenge ally, Nelson Thomas, when breakup rumors started to circulate.

Although the couple hasn’t spoken out publicly about the breakup, Wharton has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) and written a since-deleted post about the rumors.

“Like I’ve been saying ya don’t give a f– bout what’s going on, you just want to see me fail, and NO I DIDN’T CHEAT DUMBA–,” he declared. “We were going through shit WAY before this trip idiots.”

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Have Opened Up About Their Relationship Woes

During an episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2024, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge opened up about their relationship woes.

“Taylor doesn’t trust me because I cheated on her five years ago,” Wharton explained. “And I regret it every day.”

He continued, “I need to do the best I can to make sure to rebuild that trust between me and Taylor because right now, it’s dragging us down like an anchor.”

Selfridge responded to the comments by pointing out, “Cory just wants me to get over it because it happened so long ago… Yes, it happened five years ago, but I’m not over it yet, and I feel like it’s something we haven’t worked through yet.”

She then said she is “definitely” still holding a grudge about it. “I don’t forget. That’s the problem. I’ll always think there could be something. It’s hard when someone breaks your trust like that.”

Another issue about the couple is Wharton’s failure to commit to Selfiridge by not proposing to her. “I just feel like it’s taking too long at this point for me,” Selfridge admitted. “We’ve been together six f—ing years. If you love me that much, wouldn’t you just do it?”

“You know who I am, you know what I do, you know who I am as a mother,” she continued. “You know who I am to live with. You know who I am to have finances with. Everything but that.”

She went on to add, “If he can’t commit to me, then we can’t be together because that is something I want. If he doesn’t want to give it to me, then I think that’s a big problem.”