The Beach Boys Suddenly Postpone Concerts

The Beach Boys are taking a brief break from touring after postponing several dates on their Endless Summer Gold Tour.

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The legendary band, led by original member Mike Love and a group of longtime touring musicians, announced this week that all performances scheduled between July 23 and Sept. 3 have been postponed.

Love shared the news in a statement posted to Instagram, thanking fans for their continued support while explaining the decision to step away from the road temporarily.

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year — especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds,” the statement began.

Love said the band has enjoyed performing throughout the tour but decided a short pause was necessary before resuming its schedule.

“We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September,” he wrote.

The singer also thanked fans for their patience.

“Thanks for your understanding,” the statement continued. “We can’t wait to see you back out there.”

Along with the announcement, Love shared the rescheduled concert dates and confirmed that tickets purchased for the original performances will be honored at the new shows.

“Thanks for your love—we can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember,” he concluded.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages of encouragement, wishing Love well and expressing excitement for the band’s return later this year.

Love is the last surviving original member of The Beach Boys and has continued touring under the band’s name following the death of co-founder Brian Wilson in June 2025 at the age of 82.

Earlier this year, Love reflected on the lasting impact of the band’s landmark 1966 album Pet Sounds during an interview with PEOPLE, marking its 60th anniversary.

“It showed what Brian was capable of when left to just do what he wanted to do, which is songwriting, production and recording,” Love said. “Pet Sounds was the absolute testament to that.”

The acclaimed album features several of the group’s most enduring songs, including “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows,” and remains one of the most influential records in popular music history.