the-1975-just-removed-one-of-their-songs-from-streaming-for-unexpected-reason

The 1975 have pulled a track from their latest album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, off streaming platforms.

Videos by Suggest

However, the frontman’s reason is surprisingly simple and unremarkable.

Earlier this month, fans realized ‘Human Too,’ a popular track from The 1975’s 2022 album, had vanished from streaming platforms. Naturally, this sent their social media into a flurry of questions and comments, wondering where on earth the song had gone.

This prompted The 1975 frontman Matty Healy to respond on Reddit.

“‘Human Too’ was removed from the album, so the album is more how I want it to be,” the dandy singer bluntly explained, unconcerned that fans could no longer hear the beloved track.

He also noted that fans could still find the track on previous physical releases, indicating it would be excluded from future reissues.

The 1975 Frontman Teases He May Pull More Tunes From Streaming

It seems that fans of The 1975 should be making sure to back up their favorite songs just in case… the frontman hinted he may yank more tunes from streaming services at his whim.

In a classic “let them eat cake” moment, Healy then went on to casually share that he “doubt[s] the same will happen with any other records as I am pretty happy with them,” but couldn’t resist adding that “What Should I Say” from Notes On A Conditional Form “may also be removed, who knows.”

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy pulled a fan favorite tune from streaming on a whim. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Healy’s dismissive response prompted a fan on Reddit to post a request asking him to keep “What Should I Say” available on streaming platforms.

“I do think you should understand that 99% of fans won’t view [pulling a song from streaming and future physical media] as an action of refinement; just an action of destruction,” the fan wrote in an extremely long, thoughtful plea to the hitmaker.

“Ok, no worries, x,” the frontman, channeling his best petulant prince, managed to reply.

Meanwhile, ever fearful The 1975 fans can still listen to “What Should I Say” on YouTube… for now.