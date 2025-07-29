‘That’s So Raven’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

A That’s So Raven recently announced she is expecting her first child.

Anneliese van der Pol, who starred as Chelsea Daniels on the hit Disney Channel series, confirmed that she and her husband Johnno Wilson will be welcoming their child this October.

“We’re having a girl!” she declared to PEOPLE. “I have two sisters, and I could not be happier to bring another girl into the sisterhood.”

The couple’s gender reveal consisted of Wilson hitting a golf ball that exploded into pink powder.

van der Pol then said, “I didn’t realize I wanted a girl until he swung and it went pink. Of course, you just want a healthy child, and a boy would’ve been exciting too, but there’s something bout a girl in this time that I’m just so proud of.”

“I don’t want her to be a performer or care if she’s a doctor,” the That’s So Raven star continued. “But she will be a feminist.”

The ‘That’s So Raven’ Star and Her Husband Admitted They Initially Weren’t Sure About Having Children

The couple also shared that they initially weren’t sure if they would have children to begin with. “First of all, we were the couple that said we would never have kids,” van der Pol stated.

“We knew early on in our relationship that we had something amazing between us,” Wilson explained. “So we had the kids convo early on and agreed – let’s just focus on career and travel. I highly recommend checking in with each other every few years.”

However, things changed between the couple last summer, and they became more into the idea of having a child in their 40s than they were in their 30s. They decided to speak to a fertility doctor.

“Literally the day before we were meant to meet our IVF [in vitro fertilization] doctor, I realized I was late,” van der Po recalled. “So I took a test, saw two lines, and canceled our appointment. I put the pregnancy stick on Johnno’s pillow and watched him figure it out when he came in to bring me my morning coffee.”

van der Pol said that the moment he saw the stick was emotional. “He started crying. What a baby.”

Regarding how her pregnancy was going so far, van der Pol said everything has been peaceful. However, she and Wilson are prepared for anything.

“Since a lot of our friends, cousins, my brother Pete, and Anneliese’s sister Sarah have already had children, we were definitely prepared for anything,” Wilson noted.

“Yes, most people set my expectations low in the sense that they said it would be really hard,” van der Pol added. “We were not going to be disillusioned about the pregnancy or the first year in the slightest. And thankfully, I’ve had a really wonderful pregnancy.”