Texas Mother Of Three Accused Of Drugging And Attempting To Drown Her Kids At Pond

A Texas mother, unnamed, is accused of drugging her children, ages 15, 11, and 6, and attempting to drown them at a pond close to their home.

Videos by Suggest

According to Law & Crime, citing a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) update, the incident occurred on Monday, September 29. At around 6 a.m., the kids’ father called 911 and allegedly stated that his wife had drugged their children with NyQuil and “attempted to drown them in a lake.”

As reported by KHOU, when first responders arrived, the three children had already been rescued from the water. The mother, however, was still in the pond, and authorities managed to pull her out and started life-saving measures.

The three children, a 15-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy, and the mother were transported to a local hospital. While the boy and the older girl were in stable condition, the mother and the younger girl were listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the father was reportedly questioned and then released by the police.

Ongoing Investigation

The identities of the family members involved in the incident have not been released. Capt. David Meyers said that the LCSO is working with Child Protective Services and a social worker at the hospital where the mother and the children are being treated. Meyers added that the children are not enrolled in school.

Regarding the father’s claim that the children were drugged, KFDM reported that the LCSO is investigating the claim. A motive has yet to be found, and no charges have been filed against the mother. Furthermore, police are also investigating the father, with reports saying that he has been cooperative with the police.

Meanwhile, neighbors have reacted to the tragic incident in shock.

“I live right down the street. To know that those children were home right down the street from my home,” neighbor Shymira Caldwell told KHOU. “That’s really, really sad.”

Capt. David Meyers himself called the incident “bizarre and breathtaking,” emphasizing how it deeply affects everyone involved, including law enforcement agents.

“Any time kids are involved, it’s always a heart-wrenching emotion that goes through all of us in law enforcement,” Meyers said, as per KPRC. “And the best thing that we can do right now is pray for the kids. And the parents, both of them.”