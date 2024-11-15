‘Terms of Endearment’ Star Huckleberry Fox Dead at 50

George Miller “Huckleberry” Fox, the former actor known for his role as Debra Winger’s youngest son in Terms of Endearment, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Fox died on November 3 in Washington, DC. His death was confirmed by Potter Funeral Service in Massachusetts, although no cause of death has been disclosed. He was 50 years old.

Fox’s defining moment in 1983’s Terms of Endearment occurs when his character emotionally bids farewell to his dying mother, played by Winger. it might be one of the most raw and real scenes ever performed by a child actor.

The film garnered widespread critical acclaim and achieved significant commercial success, grossing $165 million at the box office. It became the second-highest-grossing film of 1983, trailing only Return of the Jedi.

At the 56th Academy Awards, the film garnered an impressive 11 nominations, ultimately winning five prestigious awards: Best Picture, Best Director (James L. Brooks), Best Actress (Shirley MacLaine), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Jack Nicholson). A sequel titled The Evening Star was released in 1996.

George Miller “Huckleberry” Fox Went From Child Actor to Scientist and Diplomat

After his breakthrough performance, Huckleberry Fox became a sought-after child actor.

Fox would go on to appear in movies like Misunderstood (1984), Konrad (1985), and the Disney film The Blue Yonder (1985). He would also appear alongside Keith Carradine in the TV movie A Winner Never Quits in 1986.

Huckleberry Fox alongside Keith Carradine for a promo picture for the ABC TV movie ‘A Winner Never Quits,’ aka ‘The Pete Gray Story’ circa 1986. (Photo by Dean Williams /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

He also played Jamie in the Tales from the Darkside season four episode “The Cutty Black Sow” in 1988.

His last film appearance before leaving acting was in 1996’s No Way Home alongside Tim Roth.

From there, Fox’s life took a dramatic and surprising turn.

Fox graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School and New York University before pursuing further education at Cornell University, where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Animal Science. Subsequently, he achieved his doctorate in Plant Medicine from the University of Florida.

Fox went on to serve as a scientist and diplomat for the United States Department of Agriculture.

He is survived by his wife, Mercy, as well as two sons, five siblings, and both parents.