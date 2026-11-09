Television’s Richard Lloyd Dead at 75, Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Lloyd, founding guitarist of influential New York rock band Television, has died at 75. His family confirmed that cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, caused his death.

Videos by Suggest

According to The New York Times, Lloyd died on November 7, 2026, at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His family said his wife, Sheila, and his dog, Willie Mays, stayed by his side.

The band also paid tribute to the guitarist on their Instagram. “We are so very sad that Richard Lloyd has today passed away at the age of 75,” they wrote.

Lloyd received his cancer diagnosis in March 2026. Earlier this year, supporters launched a fundraising campaign to help cover his medical expenses.

Richard Lloyd Was A Founder Of Television

Born Richard John Alt in Pittsburgh in 1951, Lloyd helped establish Television in 1973 alongside Tom Verlaine, Richard Hell and Billy Ficca.

The band became a major force in New York’s emerging punk scene through its performances at the legendary CBGB club.

Television released its landmark debut album, Marquee Moon, in 1977, followed by Adventure in 1978. The intricate guitar interplay between Lloyd and Verlaine helped establish the band’s distinctive sound.

After Television split, Lloyd pursued a solo career and released nine albums. He also worked with artists including Matthew Sweet and John Doe.

Lloyd joins two other Television members who have sadly passed away. Verlaine died in January 2023 at 73, and bassist Fred Smith died in February 2026 at 77.

Lloyd leaves behind his wife, Sheila, his son, Dylan, and his brother, Eric.