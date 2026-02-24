’70s Rock Legend Fred Smith Dead at 77

Fred Smith, the influential bassist who helped define the sound of New York’s punk and art-rock scenes in the 1970s, died aged 77.

Videos by Suggest

His former band, Television, announced the news on Instagram. The guitarist died on 5 February 2026 after a battle with cancer.

Smith was born Fredrick Edward Lefkowitz on 10 April 1948 in Manhattan. He grew up amid the burgeoning downtown music scene. He came to prominence as the original bassist for Angel and the Snake, the early incarnation of what would become Blondie, playing alongside Debbie Harry and Chris Stein in New York clubs in the early 1970s.

In 1975 Smith made a pivotal career decision. He left Blondie to join the experimental rock outfit Television, replacing founding bassist Richard Hell. Television, led by guitarist Tom Verlaine and featuring Richard Lloyd and Billy Ficca, was quickly becoming one of the most innovative bands of the era.

Smith’s supportive and melodic bass lines became a foundation of the band’s sound. Most notable on their landmark debut Marquee Moon (1977) and its follow-up Adventure (1978).

Bandmate Jimmy Rip Wrote A Tribute To Fred Smith

Television guitarist Jimmy Rip, who joined the band in 2007, paid a heartfelt tribute to Smith. Rip called Smith both a “natural” musician and a cherished friend.

“He was a great running buddy and exactly the guy you wanted around when road life got wearisome. His sense of humor, much like his musical voice, was dry, subtle, to the point, hilarious and always left you wanting a more,” he wrote.

“Thankfully, we were able to say goodbye, ‘love you’ were our last words to each other.”

Television split in 1978 but reunited in 1992, with Smith resuming his role through the band’s sporadic performances into the 2000s. Beyond Television, he lent his talents to solo projects by his bandmates and collaborated with artists including The Roches, Willie Nile, Peregrins, and The Fleshtones.

Outside music, Smith found a second passion in winemaking. With his wife, artist Paula Cereghino, he launched the Cereghino Smith winery in the Hudson Valley.