Teens On Way Home From Prom Spring Into Action To Save Family From Fire

A group of teenage high school students helped save a family from a house fire on May 17. They sprang into action and saved the family from the burning home on their way home from prom, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by Suggest

Teenagers Save Family From Burning Home On Way Home From Prom

Video footage captured the harrowing moment the teens from Whitesboro High School spotted a garage fire. The students were Aiden Kane, Morgan Randall, Donato Jellenichr, and Tyler Sodj, per Observer-Dispatch.

The group headed home from prom to change out of their clothes before heading to a friend’s house. Then, they saw the garage on Cavanaugh Road ablaze. “Morgan saw [the garage] burning,” said Aiden. “None of use would have seen it if it weren’t for her.”

They knew exactly what to do when they saw the inferno spreading. Aiden turned the car around and drove to the Marcy home. “Everyone jumped out of the car,” recalled Kane. “Donato immediately called 911, Tyler ran towards the garage to check it out and I ran up to the door and started pounding on it.”

Aiden captured the moment on video as they knocked on the door. It showed just how large the fire was, and he was able to notify the family. “Your house is one fire!” He yelled as the front door opened. “You guys gotta get out.”

Some of the children in the home began crying as they ran outside. “You’re okay, you’re okay” the teenager repeated to the distressed children. You could hear a large boom as Aiden told the two daughters to get behind a car.

Aiden credited his father for teaching him to act quickly during a fire. “My dad was a police chief and EMS chief, and I’ve even been on a few calls with him,” he said. “I knew we had to get the family out, especially when the garage was exploding.”

Teenagers Hailed As Heroes As Story Goes Viral

The teenagers let the fire department deal with the rest of the blaze. It wasn’t until much later that they realized how much attention their heroic act got online. WKTV, as well as firefighters, hailed the teens as heroes and interviewed them about the incident.

“I slammed and knocked on the door and there was two little girls and a dad,” Aiden said to WKTV. “I grabbed the girls, ran them across the street to where my girlfriend comforted them, because they were really upset.”

Donato followed Aiden and called 911, while Tyler ran to check if anyone was still in the garage. He described the loud noises as sounding like gunshots. “Something clearly exploded and the fire got pushed out pretty far,” said Tyler. “So if Aiden didn’t go up there and get those people out, I think that the fire could have spread.”

The family is eternally grateful for the teenagers’ actions. Meanwhile, Aiden has plans to eventually become a state trooper. He mentioned wanting to attend the New York State Trooper Academy, which sounds perfect for a hero like him.