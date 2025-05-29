‘Teen Mom’ Star Tyler Baltierra Regrets Putting His Eldest Daughter Up For Adoption

Making it clear where he stands, Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra admits to regretting putting his eldest daughter, Carly, up for adoption.

Videos by Suggest

Baltierra spoke about the conflict between Carly’s adopted parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, and him and Carly’s biological mother, Catelynn Lowell.

“I regret placing my kid for adoption,” he told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “We didn’t know we were going to get financially stable.”

“We didn’t know that we were going to have resources to work on our mental health and get better,” he pointed out. “Before we brought more kids into the world.”

Baltierra and Lowell’s adoption process played out on Teen Mom. The couple got married in 2015 and shares three more daughters, Nova, 10, Vaeda, 6, and Rya, 3. Carly is now 16.

Tyler claimed he felt like he and Caitlynn were “lied to” going into the adoption. Although it was initially an open adoption, Brandon and Teresa decided to close it in 2023.

Tyler Baltierra Said He Is ‘Grateful’ to Brandon And Teresa Davis Despite Adoption Drama

While he said he regretted putting Carly up for adoption, Tyler expressed his gratitude for Brandon and Teresa. However, he also admitted that being kept away from Carly after initially agreeing upon an open adoption has been difficult.

“We can never say we’re not grateful to them,” Tyler said about Brandon and Teresa. “Both things can be true at the same time.”

“I can be grateful,” he continued. “And I can also wish you would be more upfront and honest about what you wanted from this adoption before you took the baby.”

Tyler and Caitlynn recently spoke out about being offered an opportunity to hear a recording of Carly singing. But they claimed the chance came with “manipulative” conditions. Tyler and Caitlynn alleged that Brandon and Teresa refused to allow them to have a copy of the song. They were only allowed to listen to the recording on camera.

“You get upset that we speak about our adoption story publicly,” they wrote in a joint statement. “But simultaneously want us to share a very personal song regarding our adoption story nationally on television for the whole world. Which we will inevitably have to talk about publicly. It’s confusing because you don’t want us to have the song ourselves (even though that’s what Carly wants).”