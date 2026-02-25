Team USA Men’s Hockey Goalie to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom After 2026 Winter Olympics

Following his incredible performance at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Team USA Men’s Hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck is to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During the State of the Union address, President Trump praised Team USA Men’s Hockey for beating the “fantastic Canadian team in overtime” before personally acknowledging Hellebuyck’s goalkeeping during the gold medal game.

Team USA took on Team Canada on Sunday and won 2-1. During the game, Hellebuyck stopped 41 of Team Canada’s 42 shots. The win came on the 46th anniversary of Team USA Men’s Hockey beating the Soviet Union during the 1980 Olympics.

Trump then said, “The members of this hockey squad will be very happy to hear that, based on their vote, and my vote, and in this case, my vote was more important, that I will soon be presenting Connor with our highest civilian honor… the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

“They were in the Oval Office before, and I just want to say a second, very big congratulations to Team USA,” Trump also stated, while speaking about the team.

The world leader further spoke about a conversation he had with Hellebuyck during the Oval Office visit. “Think of it, 46 shots on goal,” he said. “And I asked him, ‘That one shot, the one where you put your stick in the back, and it hit the neck of your stick and bounced off, you practiced that it was that little lucky?’ He refused to answer that question.”

Trump then added, “I’ve never seen a goaltender play as well as Connor Hellebuyck.

Along with Hellebuyck, other athletes who have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom include Simone Biles, Magic Johnson, Megan Rapinoe, Katie Ledecky, and Babe Ruth.

Hellebuyck Spoke out Following the Olympic Games Win Against Team Canada

After the game, Hellebuyck spoke to NBC Sports about his performance.

“It’s a dream come true,” he declared. “I love this group, we’ve had so much fun over here. We grinded, we battled, things some of the best and most fun hockey I’ve ever played.”

The Team USA Men’s Hockey goalie also had some thoughts about the team’s critics.

“Let them keep writing those articles,” he added.

Hellebuyck plays for the Winnipeg Jets during the NHL season. He previously won the Vezina Trophy, which is presented to the league’s top goalie, three times.