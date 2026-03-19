Team USA Athlete Cries as She Gives Medal to President Trump

Weeks after winning her second Olympic monobob race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team USA athlete Kallie Humphries presented President Trump with a medal.

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While at the White House last week, Humphries gave Trump the Order of Ikkos medal. The medal is usually given to an individual who has been instrumental in the athlete’s success.

Referring to herself as a “legal immigrant,” the naturalized American from Canada explained the medal and its meaning.

“Every Olympic medalist in the United States gets an Order of Ikkos that they get to hand to somebody in honor and recognition of somebody who’s made a meaningful contribution to their journey to the podium,” she shared. “Because Olympic medals are never achieved alone.”

The bobsledder gave Trump the medal to recognize the “support and the impact” he’s had on women’s sports.

“Specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition,” she further explained, referring to Trump’s executive order that bans transgender athletes from women’s sports. “Furthermore, because your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow as I look to become and expand my family again.”

Humphries further noted that Trump was the first US president in history to receive an Order of Ikkos medal.

The Athlete Further Praises Trump On Social Media

Following her White House appearance, Humphries took to Instagram to praise Trump.

“@potus highlighted my Olympic accomplishments,” she wrote. “But the moment was about so much more. I was invited there because of my most cherished title: Mom.”

In addition to celebrating Women’s History Month, Humphries said the event highlighted the importance of supporting families. The event also supported expanding access to IVF, continued investment in women’s sports, and working mothers everywhere.

“Olympic champion. Immigrant. Mother, I hope my journey inspires the next generation of women to chase their goals,” she added. “And build the life they dream of.”

Along with winning her second Olympic monobob medal, Humphries and brakewoman Jasmine Jones won the bronze in the two-woman bobsled event. She previously represented Canada before switching to Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics.