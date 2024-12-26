Taylor Swift No Shows Travis Kelce’s Big Chiefs Game on Christmas Day

Although Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Taylor Swift was dubbed a “no show” during the big Christmas Day game.

The pop icon was previously spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Texas Texans game on Saturday, Dec. 21, rocking a red fur coat with matching black hat and boots.

Details about why Swift didn’t show up to the Christmas game to support Kelce remain unknown. Despite not being present for her man’s holiday game, Swift showed him some social media support. The singer “liked” an Instagram post dedicated to him breaking the Chiefs’ record for most receiving touchdowns.

“If you ever can’t find Travis, chances are he’s in the end zone,” the post read. “Congrats [Travis Kelce].”

Kelce scored his 77th touchdown during the Christmas game, surpassing Tony Gonzalez’s previous record of 76.

Just after the Christmas Day game ended, Kelce spoke to reporters about his latest career milestone.

“I mean, it’s everything to me,” Kelce said about the record. “Tony has been a mentor to me. He’s been there right there for me. Any questions I’ve ever had, I feel like I’m still trying to fill that guy’s shoes. He’s such an unbelievable competitor, and I got so much love for him, and it’s just an honor to even be in conversations with him.”

Following the win against the Steelers, the Chiefs sit at 15-1. The team currently holds the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Here is What Travis Kelce Bought Taylor Swift For Christmas

According to the Daily Mail, Kelce bought Swift the gift of security. He reportedly purchased a safety room for the “You Belong With Me” hitmaker inside his $6 million Kansas City residence.

Kelce upped the security measures at his home just weeks after thieves targeted it. At the time, Kelce and Swift were at a football game at Arrowhead Stadium. The burglars made off with $100,000 in jewelry, $20,000 in cash, and Kelce’s first-ever Super Bowl jersey.

A source close to the NFL star revealed more details about the expensive security feature.

“As the holidays approach, Travis has gone all out to make sure that the security system and security personnel at his home is invincible,” the insider shared. “The best gift he could get both of them is safety and assurance that they will always have a good night’s sleep.”