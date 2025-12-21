Taylor Sheridan’s Hit Series ‘Landman’ Slams Long-Running ABC Daytime Talk Show

ABC’s long-running daytime talk show The View was recently shaded during an episode of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Landman.

Videos by Suggest

In the Dec. 14 episode, Tommy (portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton) was encouraging his father, T.L. (Sam Elliott), to watch The View. However, T.L. didn’t know what The View was about. This led Tommy to explain the show’s premises.

“A bunch of p–ed-off millionaires b—ching about how much they hate millionaiers and Trump and men and you and me and everybody else they got a bee up their a– about,” he said while describing the show. “It’s pretty funny.”

T.L. replied, “Don’t sound funny.”

To which Tommy stated, “Well, it ain’t joke funny, it’s like ‘fart in church’ funny, you know what I mean?”

T.L. then said, “That don’t sound funny, either.”

Tommy added, “Well, it depends on your proximity to the fart.”

The View is currently hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin.

Newcomer Sam Elliott Recently Spoke About the New Season of ‘Landman’

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Sam Elliott spoke about joining the cast of Landman for its second season.

While discussing T.L., Elliott described him as a “fractured man” who had failed as a parent in the past. “We’re going to spend much of this season seeing T.L. early on,” he explained. “But then it becomes both of us, I think — healing that relationship that’s falling apart.”

The actor then said, “We’re in deep” as he opened up about the storyline between his character and Thornton’s.

“It’s just a treat to go to work and be with him,” Elliott said about Thornton. “I’ve loved him from afar for a long time, and now I get to love him up close. It’s special.”

Landman airs new episodes on Sundays through Paramount+.