Tara Yummy Poses on the Beach During Virgin Islands Vacation

Tara Yummy, the social media star and Playboy model, recently treated her fans to a steamy series of snaps from her island getaway, leaving them daydreaming of paradise.

Yummy recently dropped an Instagram carousel that’s basically a highlight reel of her British Virgin Islands getaway with the influencer squad—featuring epic moments, sun-soaked vibes, and jaw-dropping outfits.

Kicking off her post with a show-stopping bikini snap, she dazzled in a metallic gold two-piece with black accents, perfectly framed by the bright blue ocean. Striking a pose with her arm up and fingers casually running through her jet-black hair, the nubile 24-year-old served up a masterclass in beach chic. Toned abs? Check. Micro tattoos? On point. The finishing touches? A cross choker necklace and black sunglasses perched on her head like a crown.

In the rest of the snaps, Yummy was living her best influencer life, striking poses with fellow creators Kaylor Martin, Gabriela Moura, Jake Webber, and Brianna LaPaglia. She also served ultimate flamingo vibes in a hot pink cheetah-print bikini, paired with a pink floral mini skirt cover-up, a sassy pink graphic trucker hat, and Y2K-inspired sunnies—Barbiecore, but make it tropical.

In another wildly entertaining shot, Yummy posed with a lemur casually perched on her head, all while rocking a sizzling metallic bikini top. Flashing two thumbs up and sticking out her tongue, she left fans both laughing and a little hot under the collar.

She wrapped up the carousel with a towel-clad, artsy sunset shot—a true “just casually contemplating life” moment. Iconic.

“A piece of heaven!” she wrote alongside the epic photo dump.

Tara Yummy’s Fans Gush Over Virgin Islands Vacation Pics… ‘Perfection’

Naturally, Tara Yummy’s 3 million Instagram followers didn’t hold back, flooding the comments of her sizzling photo dump with praise—because who wouldn’t appreciate the art of a perfectly curated thirst trap?

“You’re perfect,” Hot Mess host Alix Earle commented. “Uno reverse,” Tara Yummy coyly shot back.

“Bikinis are so hot,” one titan of industry noted. “She’s livin,” another onlooker declared, adding a heart eyes emoji.

“The last picture is STUNNING. Perfection,” yet another fan declared, referring to the towel-only shot.

Meanwhile, the work of a content creator is never done. Yummy kicked off this month with yet another sizzling vacation post. “Rock hard at hard rock,” she captioned the post of her sporting a red bikini top at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun.