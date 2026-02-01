Sydney Sweeney Addresses ‘MAGA Barbie’ Label: ‘I Know Who I Am’

Sydney Sweeney isn’t losing sleep over being called a “MAGA Barbie.” She knows you can’t control the narrative when it comes to other people’s politics.

The Immaculate star believes social media users try to use her as a political “pawn,” but she refuses to discuss her voting habits.

“I’ve never been here to talk about politics,” the Euphoria actress recently told Cosmopolitan. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

When asked why she doesn’t shut down the “MAGA Barbie” claims, Sweeney shot back that there’s no magic answer to make everyone happy.

“I haven’t figured it out,” the 28-year-old told the outlet. “I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me; I know what I stand for.”

Donald Trump on Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial American Eagle Ad: ‘Fantastic’

Last year, Sweeney found herself at the center of political controversy when her viral American Eagle “great genes/jeans” ads sparked accusations of subliminal white supremacy.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported that Sweeney registered as a Republican voter in Florida just months before Donald Trump’s White House encore. Reacting to the news, the MAGA chief himself chimed in: “I think her ad is fantastic.”

Regardless, Sweeney has chosen to stay neutral on the matter.

“It’s definitely not a comfortable thing to have people saying what you believe or think, especially when that doesn’t align with you. It’s been a weird thing having to navigate and digest, because it’s not me. None of it is me,” she told Cosmopolitan.