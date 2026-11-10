Surprising Update on Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s Relationship

Dallas Wings players and girlfriends Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have recently revealed where their relationship stands. And a lot of people will be surprised.

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On the most recent episode of Fudd’s podcast released on Nov. 6, the couple revealed that they’re no longer together.

“We were not together before she got drafted. So all of those narratives can go to bed,” Bueckers explained. “She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend. She was drafted because she deserved it. She’s an amazing human, amazing basketball player. And we’re still friends. We’re still cool.”

Fudd was the number one draft pick for the Wings in April. Before becoming teammates in the WNBA, Bueckers and Fudd were college teammates at UConn.

Bueckers added, “We played an entire season together; we’re the utmost professionals.”

The former couple also added that fans shouldn’t read into their on the court interactions.

“There’s been some crazy things said about us,” Bueckers said. “All the negative things can be put aside, and you don’t need to overanalyze everything.”

Fudd chimed in, saying “Also, we don’t need messages on what the other person’s doing. We’ve addressed everything we need to, and the rest will stay with us.”

Sources told Outsports that reporters who report on the Wings have known the relationship was over for a long time.

It is shocking that the two let the public think they were still dating throughout the season despite knowing their relationship was over. Especially because of how much controversy Fudd being drafted to the Wings caused.

But when she was questioned about the relationship before the season started, Bueckers shut reporters down.

“I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own. And what we choose to share is completely up to us,” she said. “Me and Azzi have always been the utmost professional. We’ve always conducted ourselves as such, and we’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court. That’s what we continue to do.”