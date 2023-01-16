Sunny Hostin Opens Up About How Plastic Surgery Made Her ‘Feel Like A Better Version Of Herself’

Plastic surgery is a hotly debated topic in Hollywood, and many stars prefer to stay tight-lipped about any procedures they have had. The View’s Sunny Hostin has gone against the grain, recently revealing the cosmetic procedures she has had in the past few years, as well as her thoughts on how cosmetic surgery can positively impact mental health.

Hostin: ‘I Feel Like A Better Version Of Myself’ After Surgeries

Hostin recently shared that she had a series of cosmetic procedures last year, including a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction. The daytime talk show host was initially hesitant to reveal her surgeries, but ultimately decided to share her story.

“I feel like a better version of myself,” she explained. “It was a health decision and a self-care decision.” Hostin shared that she spent years suffering from back pain, as well as body image issues. Now, she wants to destigmatize cosmetic procedures.

“I thought I would feel shame, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.’ But I don’t feel shame at all,” Hostin explained. “And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they’re feeling so body-conscious, the way I was—they can do what they need to do to feel better.”

Her Lifelong Body Image Issues

Hostin’s body image issues began when she was very young. By the age of 16, she was a double-D, and after having two children, her breast size went up ever more. When she joined The View in 2016, her insecurities were amplified.

“My waist was small, but my top was so big I would wear a minimizer bra and a sports bra or a binder all the time,” she explained. “Or I would get a very large dress, and then my stylist would put clips on the back of my dress so that everything would fit.”

Her breaking point came when the dress she planned to wear to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner didn’t fit in the bust. Hostin said she ended up wrapping her breasts in masking tape just to fit into the dress and was miserable the entire night. Something had to change.

Hostin Wanted To Be ‘Honest’ About Her Procedures

So, the summer of 2022, Hostin underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. “It’s not glamorous,” she emphasized while discussing details about the two-week recovery process.

However, after recovering, Hostin is much happier. She went from a G-cup to a C-cup and feels “great.” While she understands why some people prefer to keep their procedures private, “I wanted to be really honest. And I’m so happy.”

Hostin’s transparency around her cosmetic surgeries is a great step towards erasing the stigma around harmless procedures that can boost your self-esteem!