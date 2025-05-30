Stillborn Baby Found In Laundry Shipment Sparks Investigation

The remains of a stillborn baby were found in a laundromat nearly two weeks after the child’s funeral. These remains were in Shreveport, Louisiana, at Alsco Uniforms, whereas the funeral was hundreds of miles away in Dallas, Texas, according to PEOPLE.

Remains Of Stillborn Infant Found In Laundromat Linens

Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a report of human remains around 5:30 AM. Alsco employees first believed it to be a doll wrapped in linens. They soon realized it was a real body.

The cops discovered that they belonged to an infant stillborn from Dallas on May 3, per CBS News. The child had a scheduled cremation after their funeral service at Golden Gate Funeral Home & Crematory.

According to the police, the remains were accidentally transported with soiled linens to Alsco Uniforms. This facility was around 190 miles east of Dallas.

Despite the oddness of the situation, police don’t suspect any foul play. Still, they are continuing the investigation to find out who was responsible.

“This is a deeply distressing situation,” said Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Chief. “Our thoughts are with the family of the child as this investigation unfolds.”

Corporal Chris Bordelon spoke with NBCDFW5 about the concerning incident. “It was a very disturbing scene,” said Bordelon. “Officers found what was a small infant, what was described as mummified.”

Bordelon also called it a “very bizarre set of circumstances.” He then assured that their violent crimes team managed to track down the load of linens.

Funeral Home Under Fire

This case may lead to trouble for the funeral home. The Texas Funeral Service Commission (TFSC) has launched its own investigation into Golden Gate Funeral Home for separate allegations.

The home has been disciplined before, so now the commission is looking over the facility’s compliance history. Due to a new complaint, they have now broadened the scope of the investigation.

“This case has created unnecessary and deeply distressing obstacles for a grieving family due to alleged negligence,” said TFSC Executive Director Scott Bingaman.

“The commission is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to determine whether the child’s remains were mishandled. If violations are substantiated, appropriate enforcement actions will be taken.”