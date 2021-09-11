How You Can Steal Ted Lasso’s Authentic Look

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso is easily a crowd favorite. The AppleTV+ original series led fans to become quickly obsessed with the style of humor and characters alike. But if you’re a superfan looking to learn and become more involved with the show, you may be intrigued to copy one of Ted Lasso’s signature looks. Suggest can tell you how.

What Is Jason Sudeikis’ Signature Look On ‘Ted Lasso?’

If you’re a loyal Ted Lasso fan, there’s no doubt you’ve noticed the ‘Joe Arthur Gatestack’ shirt that Sudeikis’ character wears throughout the show. The actor is one of the co-creators of Ted Lasso, so there’s no doubt Sudeikis had a little bit of control when it came to his wardrobe. In fact, the ‘Joe Arthur Gatestack’ tee was created by one of his longtime best friends.

But what is the meaning behind this seemingly random phrase on a t-shirt? Sudeikis pays tribute to his hometown, Kansas City, with the shirt. More specially, Sudeikis is referencing the famously delicious Kansas City barbecue he grew up with. The phrase ‘Joe Arthur Gatestack’ is a nod to Kansas City’s four most popular barbecue joints, Joe’s, Arthur Bryant’s, Gates, and Jack Stack. Apparently, Sudeikis didn’t only bring Midwestern character traits to the Ted Lasso character. He also brings a touch of Midwestern cuisine to the show.

Other References To Kansas City

The t-shirt isn’t the only time Sudeikis pays homage to Kansas City in Ted Lasso. In the show, his character’s computer background screen is a shot of Arthur Bryant’s restaurant. Also, Sudeikis’ character receives a bottle of Arthur Bryant’s barbecue sauce in a care package. Finally, in one episode, Ted mentions Brookridge Elementary School, which is where Sudkeikis actually attended grade school in Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City.

The Success Of ‘Ted Lasso’

Obviously, fans love Ted Lasso, as the show was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards after its first season. Part of what makes the show so unique is the incredibly talented cast, original comedy, and clever writing. But quickly after the show’s second season was released this summer, die-hard fans were already eager for a third season.

There is good news, as Ted Lasso will return for a third season! However, beyond a third season, one of the show’s co-creators, Bill Lawrence, said the storyline will most likely end there. “This story I know has a beginning, middle, and an end, and will end the third year.” Both Lawerance and Sudeikis want to close out Ted Lasso on a high note, despite fans continuously asking for more seasons.