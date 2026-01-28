‘Star Wars’ Actress Criticizes Trump Administration’s Immigration Crackdown Following the Fatal Shooting of Alex Pretti

Star Wars icon Natalie Portman is among the Americans speaking out against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Days after the shooting of VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti. Portman made it clear where she stood regarding how immigration and border security are being handled.

“What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely horrific with what the federal government, Trump’s government, Kristi Noem, ICE,” the actress said to Deadline at the Sundance Film Festival. “What they are doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity.”

She further stated, “And then we also have the best of the best of humanity for the way people are showing up for each other in community and Americans coming out to support each other and protect each other and to fight against injustice.”

Despite the Trump administration, the Star Wars actress said she could not be prouder to be an American because of how Americans are reacting to the immigration situation. However, she also admitted she couldn’t be sadder to be American, given how the government is acting.

Pretti was fatally shot multiple times amid a fight with multiple border patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. Although Trump administration officials claimed he started the fight by threatening the agents with the gun he was carrying, several videos showed that Pretti did not pull out his gun and was only holding his phone to record the agents.

Pretti’s death also comes just weeks after fellow U.S. citizen, Renee Good, was fatally shot by an ICE officer following a confrontation on a Minneapolis street.

Along With the ‘Star Wars’ Legend, Other Celebrities Speak Out About the Trump Administration Immigration Policies

Meanwhile, multiple celebrities have continued to speak out against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdowns and policies.

While attending the Sundance Film Festival, Mad Men actor John Slattery called out ICE agents. He asked why the agents are wearing masks.

“We’re citizens of this country, and I look around at what’s happening, and I’m mortified,” he told Vanity Fair. “I still don’t understand why – So, ICE exists, but why do these guys wear masks? Is it such an odious job? Is it so embarrassing and so shameful that these supposed police – this police force, this border patrol – they wear masks to work?”

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo has made it clear where he stands. “Cold-blooded murder in the streets of the USA by an occupying military gang, creating havoc. We have fought wars in other countries for less than this,” he wrote in a social media post.

He also wore a “BE GOOD” pin to show support for Renee Good.