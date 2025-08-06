Sports Illustrated Model’s Boyfriend Proposes Amidst Pregnancy

A Sports Illustrated model just scored a ring to go with her baby bump.

Joy Corrigan and her beau (and future baby daddy), Todd Kraines (of Keeping Up With the Kardashians infamy), got engaged on July 20 during a luxe getaway at a swanky Malibu resort.

The 37-year-old model, who recently announced she is expecting her first child with Kraines, shared her excitement on Instagram as she celebrated the proposal.

The photos captured the moment perfectly: the Playboy and Victoria’s Secret model rocking a barely-there pink dress that showed off her endlessly long legs. In the first shot, Corrigan looks shocked as Kraines, dressed in classic vanilla trousers and shirt, drops to one knee. The follow-up snaps showed the newly engaged couple locking lips in front of a dreamy floral backdrop, with Corrigan gleefully showing off her new bling.

“Little girl me is screaming,” she captioned the sweet post, adding a crying face and diamond ring emoji. “I get to marry my best friend!!! Forever with you @tkraines is a dream come true,” she added.

“You both are so perfect for each other. Sending so much love and congratulations, gorgeous!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Kraines also shared snapshots from the big day on Instagram.

“The journey of life means so much more when you get to live forever with your best friend! How cool is that?! I feel like the luckiest man alive! I love you, future wifey!!” he wrote alongside the image.

He also gave a hat tip to the lavish venue he picked to pop the question, the Calamigos Guest Ranch & Beach Club.

The couple even posted sweet video footage of the proposal.

“I can’t stop replaying this moment… and crying happy tears every time.

So many dreams coming true at once—and I get to spend forever with you,” Corrigan captioned the footage.

Kraines proposed to Corrigan during what she initially thought was just a dinner date, according to sources cited by TMZ. The romantic moment unfolded as a golf cart brought the couple to a secluded spot in the woods, beautifully adorned with a large floral arrangement.

Meanwhile, the proposal wasn’t entirely unexpected. The pair had recently been shopping for rings, sources told TMZ. However, Corrigan was caught off guard by the timing, making the moment all the more memorable.