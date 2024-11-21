‘SpongeBob’ Legend Andy Paley Dead at 72, Cause of Death Revealed

Andy Paley, a veteran songwriter, producer, and musician who composed scores for SpongeBob SquarePants and other TV shows, has died. Paley passed away from cancer on Wednesday, November 20, at the age of 72.

The prolific musician collaborated with an array of artists such as Brian Wilson, the Ramones, Madonna, Elton John, Deborah Harry, and many others. He was also deeply involved in both film and television, where he composed scores and wrote songs for leading animated series like SpongeBob SquarePants, Ren & Stimpy, and more.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Brian’s friend and collaborator, Andy Paley,” Brian Wilson’s official Facebook page posted. “Andy was literally instrumental in Brian starting his solo career with his critically acclaimed 1988 album, Brian Wilson. Andy played electric and acoustic guitars, bass, drums, percussion, keyboards, harmonica, and provided backing vocals. He co-wrote three of the songs, including “Rio Grande.” Andy collaborated again with Brian on the legendary, unreleased Wilson-Paley Sessions, counting more than twenty songs. Brian always called him ‘The Genius Andy Paley.’ Love and mercy goes out to Andy’s family and friends.”

Andy Paley Began Writing Songs for Children’s Music Artists When He was Only Seven Years Old

Hailing from Albany in upstate New York, Paley embarked on his musical journey before his teenage years. According to Variety, at just seven, he composed “The Porcupine Song,” later recorded by children’s music artist Tom Glazer.

Andy Paley alongside SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny and actor Ethan Slater at the “Spongebob Squarepants” Broadway opening night after party in 2017. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Before relocating to Boston in the early ’70s, he played as a drummer for local bands. There, he formed Catfish Black, which was later renamed the Sidewinders. The band included future members of The Modern Lovers, like Jerry Harrison, who eventually joined Talking Heads.

They joined Billy Squier and moved to New York, playing at Max’s Kansas City and signing with RCA Records, produced by Lenny Kaye. After the Sidewinders broke up, Paley played sessions and performed with Elliott Murphy, Patti Smith, and Jonathan Richman. He later produced Richman’s recordings.

Together with his younger brother Jonathan, he formed the popular power-pop duo the Paley Brothers. Their unique and eclectic style saw them opening for acts as diverse as Patti Smith and Shaun Cassidy, which may have contributed to their limited mainstream success. They recorded a single for Sire Records, produced by Jimmy Iovine, which preceded their 1978 debut album. They also made an appearance in the Ramones’ film Rock ‘N’ Roll High School.

Following the duo’s split, Paley joined Sire Records as a staff producer. There, he produced Brian Wilson’s self-titled 1988 solo album and co-wrote several tracks. In his later career, Paley became heavily involved in film and TV music. He contributed to the soundtracks of Dick Tracy, A Walk on the Moon, Wild Orchid, and A Rage in Harlem. He also composed the score for Showtime’s The L Word.

The Voice of SpongeBob, Tom Kenny, Pays Tribute to Andy Paley

Recently, he and Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, toured with Tom Kenny & the Hi-Seas, a 16-piece rock and soul band.

“My friendship with Andy and our collaboration — writing songs and my fronting the band that he formed — is one of the greatest true joys I’ve ever experienced,” Tom Kenny told Variety. “He possessed not only [an] encyclopedic knowledge of all pop music — especially rock ‘n’ roll and girl group — but was also astoundingly astute when it came to art and literature.”

Paley is survived by his wife, Heather Crist Paley, whom he married in 2010, and their twin sons, Jackson and Charlie, born in 2012. He also leaves behind three sisters—Sarah, Brewster, and Debby—and a brother, Jonathan.