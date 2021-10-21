The Cast Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Net Worths

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most highly anticipated movie releases of 2021. The movie follows Spider-Man as his identity is revealed as Peter Parker, unable to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. It features major stars such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jamie Foxx. With such a star-studded cast, you might wonder how much they’re all worth? We took a look at the net-worths of each member.

Tom Holland

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Tom Holland is center-stage as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. In 2016, Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the innocent and eager Spider-Man. His first appearance was in Captain America: Civil War. He has since played Spider-Man in seven feature films. The big break for Tom Holland was Spider-Man Homecoming, where he reportedly earned $1.5 million. Holland’s net worth is estimated at $18 million. However, with the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, this number is sure to rise.

Zendaya

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya portrays Michelle Jonas, better known as MJ. Zendaya has been all over the screens from popular TV series to blockbuster films. One of her most notable roles outside of Spider-Man is in the HBO series Euphoria. Her performance as Rue earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020. She also competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars earning about $345,000 for the entire season. Her net worth is estimated to be $15 million.

Alfred Molina

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Alfred Molina has enjoyed a long career as a character actor, starring in over 200 films, TV, and stage productions. His stage performances in Art, Fiddler on the Roof, and Red earned him Tony Award nominations. Molina debuted on the big screen with his first major role as Satipo in Raiders of the Lost Ark. In 2004, he made his historic debut as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2, which became one of the highest-grossing films that year making over $780 million in the worldwide box office. Molina reprises the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The multi-talented star’s net worth is estimated at around $8 million.

Jamie Foxx

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx plays supercharged villain Electro. Foxx is a widely successful actor, comedian, songwriter, and singer with albums and movies that have sold millions of copies worldwide. Foxx is a multifaceted talent as shown in films like Ray, where he plays iconic musician Ray Charles and smash-hit songs like “Gold Digger” by Kanye West. Foxx also owns spirits brand Brown Sugar Bourbon and invests in cryptocurrency. His net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Marisa Tomei

(Sarah Morris / Getty Images)

Marisa Tomei stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Aunt May, a supportive aunt of Peter Parker. Tomei has appeared in many TV shows and movies over years. Most notably, she earned Academy Award nominations for her roles in My Cousin Vinny, In the Bedroom, and The Wrestler.

In addition to her film roles, Tomei has starred in many plays like Wait Until Dark, Salome, Top Girls, and The Realistic Joneses. During the 2019-2020 Broadway season, she performed in The Rose Tattoo, whose gross earnings have topped $5 million to date. Marisa Tomei’s net worth is currently estimated to be $25 million.

J.K. Simmons

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

In Spider-Man: No From Home, J.K. Simmons reprises his role as J. Jonah Jameson, which he first debuted in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002.

Beyond Spider-Man, Simmons is known for his scene-stealing performances, including his role of Terrence Fletcher in Whiplash, which earned him an Academy Award. Whiplash made over $49 million at the box office worldwide with only a $3 million budget. J.K. Simmons’ net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Benedict Cumberbatch

(Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock.com)

Benedict Cumberbatch will have an appearance as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man No Way Home. The character first appeared in 2016’s Doctor Strange and has since appeared in a handful of Marvel storylines like Thor: Ragnarok and two Avengers films.

Cumberbatch has made his way to the top with his excellent portrayal of unique characters and infectious charisma. His most notable TV and film performances were in Sherlock, Patrick Melrose, and The Imitation Game. Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth is estimated at around $40 million.

Jon Favreau

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Award-winning actor, screenwriter, director, and producer Jon Favreau is reprising his role as Happy Hogan in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Happy Hogan. His first appearance as Hogan was in 2008 in the first Iron Man movie. He also was an executive producer and director for Iron Man 2, which grossed $623.9 million worldwide.

Favreau first major recognition as a director and producer for the beloved Christmas flick, Elf. The hit comedy made $220 million at the box office. Favreau’s net worth is estimated at $100 million, surely due to his involvement in films that crushed at the box office like The Avengers and The Lion King.