‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Star Wars’ Actor Dead at 38: RIP to Alexis Ortega

Alexis Ortega, the actor known as the Latin American Spanish voice of Spider-Man and for his work on Disney and Star Wars projects, has passed away.

The Mexican actor’s death was confirmed on Monday by El Mundo. The cause of death for the 38-year-old has not been revealed.

Born in Mexico in 1987, Ortega launched his career in 2013. He quickly became a standout voice actor, dubbing major international animated films and franchises for the Latin American market.

Ortega was best known for voicing Spider-Man in Latin Spanish dubs during Tom Holland’s early appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Per El Mundo, his performances were featured in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). For Spanish-speaking audiences in Latin America, Ortega’s voice became synonymous with the character during this era of the franchise.

Aside from Spider-Man, Ortega contributed to several major projects. He voiced Tadashi Hamada in Big Hero 6 and worked on the Latin American Spanish dubbing for films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Finding Dory, and Cars 3.

Alexis Ortega’s career Beyond Voice Acting

In addition to his voice work, Ortega also acted on-screen. Per IMDb, he appeared in Luis Miguel: The Series as a younger version of Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin. He also starred in La Casa de las Flores as Federico “DJ Freddy” Limantour.

More recently, Ortega expanded his work to include dubbing for online content, including the Spanish-language versions of MrBeast’s videos.

Ortega remained active on social media until his death, as no prior health issues had been publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, in a Reddit thread about Ortega’s passing, fans paid tribute to the fan favorite actor.

“Rest in peace. Could only imagine the amount of memories he’s given to children in Latin America and all fans of Spider-Man and Marvel there too,” one Marvel fan wrote. “His voice was such a difference from other spidermen VAs, but it fit Tom Holland’s character like a glove,” another fan noted.