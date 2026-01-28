Spice Girls Bandmate Says Victoria Beckham Parents ‘Differently’ Amid Public Family Fallout

As Victoria Beckham navigates her public family fallout, Spice Girls bandmate Mel C has spoken out about how the singer-turned-fashion designer and others around her parent their children.

During her recent interview with The Times, Mel C stated she was “relieved” her daughter, Scarlet, doesn’t want to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success,” she explained. The Spice Girls bandmate further noted that she made the “conscious decision” to keep her daughter out of the public spotlight.

However, she pointed out that her celebrity friends have handled their fame “very differently” from how she has.

“Oh, we kind of embrace nepo baby. F— it, let’s go for nepo baby!” she jokingly declared. “The thing is, with Scarlet, she’s not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby.”

Mel C then said, “Obviously, I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all. But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn’t feel comfortable making that decision for her.”

Mel C’s remarks come just after Victoria Beckham’s eldest child, Brooklyn, came forward and publicly detailed the fallout between him and the rest of the Beckham family. He accused his parents, Victoria and David, of sabotaging his wedding to Nicola Peltz and continuously spread rumors to the press.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he stated. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Mel C Continues to Talk About the Bond Between the Spice Girls Bandmates

Meanwhile, Mel C spoke about how she and her Spice Girls bandmates still keep in touch.

“It’s more fun when it’s just us, and we haven’t changed,” she said regarding the bandmates’ gathering. “It’s like family. You know, when you go home, and you just fall back into those roles?”

Mel C further stated, “People say, ‘Oh, are you still friends?’ It’s more than that. It runs so much deeper. We drive each other mad, you know? Someone is often acting up, and they have to get pulled back into line, but we’d probably go [to war] for each other.”

She then said that she and her Spice Girls bandmates don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“My personal view on this? It’s a public disservice for the Spice Girls to not get back on stage together,” Mel C said. “You’re speaking to the wrong person, because I’m there, you know?”