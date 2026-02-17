‘Southern Charm’ Alum Opens up About Calling Off Her Wedding

Following the news that she and fiancé Alex Williams called off their wedding, Southern Charm alum Olivia Flowers has opened up about why they made the shocking decision.

While appearing on Page Six’s podcast, Flowers said she and Williams made the decision together.

“Honestly, we had so much stress about things post-wedding,” she explained. “And I think we were scapegoating the wedding planning as, like, ‘Oh, this is why we’re stressed.'”

She noted the couple was still feeling the stress three weeks before the wedding.

“So we had a lot of difficult conversations, but they were essential,” she said. “And we realized we were both feeling stressed and nervous about things post-wedding.”

However, Flowers did confirm that she and Williams are “still together” despite canceling the wedding. The duo spoke to their families and realized, “We can take a beat for ourselves” before exchanging vows.

“We can hit pause and just kind of get back in alignment with each other and what we want to do,” she said. “The wedding got very big, and as much fun as I had planning it, it did kind of get away from me. And it’s a celebration, it’s a party to everyone with all our people, and we love that, but for us it’s a step into forever, and we take it very seriously.”

The Reality TV Star Said She and Her Fiancé Are Giving Each Other Space Before Getting Married

Along with discussing the wedding cancellation, Flowers stated that it was important for her and Williams to give each other “a little more space to get back to feeling good” about getting married.

She also said that “space” is being used to figure out their relationship.

“We were very excited for it, and we had a great wedding planner,” Flowers shared. “But we just started thinking, like — we were engaged for over a year, and things just were changing. Like, his career needed him in another city, I wanted to be spending time more in New York, and there were a lot of moving parts.”

Flowers said the decision was “made in love,” but noted that a “pivot” was needed. Thankfully, her bridesmaids helped her get through the wedding cancellation. “We just had a movie night,” she added. “We made food and just took our mind off things.”

The couple first started dating in spring 2023 and was scheduled to get married. Following the wedding’s cancellation, Flowers went to South Carolina while Williams spent time in Texas.