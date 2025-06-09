Sofia Vergara Ditches Her Top to Sunbathe Poolside

Ready to embrace warmer temperatures, Sofia Vergara decides to ditch her top to sunbathe poolside in a new snapshot.

In her latest Instagram post, the Modern Family star is seen lying on her stomach in a reclined pool chair. The background features palm trees and a private swimming pool.

“Llego el verano!” she wrote in the caption, which translates to “summer is here!”

Vergara’s followers quickly took to the comment section to share fire emojis and other reactions to the snapshot.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Most beautiful woman alive.”

Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Her Dating Life Since Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello

During her recent appearance on Today, Sofia Vergara discussed her dating life after her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello was finalized.

“I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me,” Vergara said while discussing some traits she’s looking for in a new partner. “And somebody tall, handsome.”

The actress then said, “I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare. They end up resenting you. And I want somebody fun. I need fun in my life.”

Vergara further confirmed that she has been single for a year and a half. “I kind of panicked once I got divorced,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I’m 52, what’s gonna happen? Where am I going to find [someone]?'”

However, now she feels less pressure to find someone new. “I’m not really in a hurry anymore.”

Vergara and Manganiello went their separate ways in mid-2023 after seven years of marriage. The actress revealed the marriage ultimately ended because her ex wanted to have children while she did not.

Although she sparked dating rumors with orthopedic surgeon Julin Saliman just a few months after separating from Mangiello, a source close to Vergara said she was “dating and having fun.”