sofia-vergara-narrowly-avoids-wardrobe-malfunctions-during-seaside-outings

Sofia Vergara proved she’s still got it, narrowly dodging a wardrobe malfunction not once, but twice, as her top worked overtime to keep up…

On May 22, the Modern Family star set sail on Instagram, sharing a star-studded snap. The VIP crew featured actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Zoey Deutch, model Abby Champion, and investor Mark Scheinberg.

However, the real head-turner in the snap was Vergara’s assets. At 52, she leaned into her signature style, flaunting her confidence and curves in an impossibly snug corset top. It’s almost a miracle of design how her outfit kept everything perfectly in place while turning up the glamour.

“Perfect night with the most amazing people. Luv u guys,” she wrote in the caption to the fun snap.

“Forever young,” one of Vergara’s admirers gushed in the comments.

That said, at least one Puritan onlooker clutched their pearls at the veteran actress nearly spilling the goods.

“Seriously? Does she ever put those things away? She is beautiful, but a woman does not always have to [show] all her goodies to be attractive. Class goes a very long way,” they lectured.

Sofia Vergara Flirts with Another Wardrobe Malfunction… Alongside Her Son…

However, that easily offended fan should buckle up. The twice-divorced mom of one’s near wardrobe malfunction boat going adventures didn’t end there.

The ever-stunning Vergara shared another boat-side moment with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The duo posed playfully with delicious bites poised near their mouths, but it was Sofia’s choice of attire that stole the show—once again.

Leaning forward in another corset top so fitted it could rival an engineering marvel, she flaunted her signature confidence. Manolo, clearly a seasoned pro at these moments, appeared unfazed, likely perfecting the art of selective vision over the years.

“Partying in Monaco with @eattoma,” Vergara wrote alongside the snap. Of course, this was something of an advertisement for her son’s culinary brand, Toma.

Needless to say, fans loved the mommy/son sea-faring snacking.

“Things like this make me immensely happy. QUEEN,” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “Absolutely beautiful as always!” a second fan added. “LAWD!!!!” yet another fan chimed in.

One thing is for sure: with summer just around the corner, Vergara is sure to have fans screaming for their maker all season long.