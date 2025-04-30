smashed-kurt-cobain-guitar-sells-for-massive-sum

Kurt Cobain’s smashed guitar, a white Fender Stratocaster, obliterated during Nirvana’s wild 1992 European tour, recently sold for a jaw-dropping amount.

The sale was hosted by Gottahaverockandroll, a music auction platform. The site’s president, Dylan Kosinski, told TMZ the winning bidder—a collector from Texas—paid an impressive $101,500 to own this piece of rock history.

The auction ignited intense competition as five bidders battled it out with 11 offers before the final gavel came down. According to TMZ, the bidding began at $30,000 but quickly skyrocketed, underscoring the enduring value and allure of Cobain’s memorabilia.

Although it was smashed during a tour, the guitar was later restored. This allowed Nirvana to continue using it in their performances.

The guitar was originally owned by a crew member who worked closely with the band between 1991 and 1993. To ensure its authenticity, it was verified by Big John Duncan, a guitar technician and trusted figure in Nirvana’s circle.

Another Famous Kurt Cobain Gutair Fetched Even More at Auction Back in 2022

$101,500 is no pocket change, but it’s not enough to snag the title of “most expensive Cobain guitar.”

The iconic blue 1969 Fender Mustang, famously featured in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video and used during the recording of Nirvana’s legendary albums Nevermind and In Utero, sold for a cool $4.5 million.

Cobain’s vintage guitar was auctioned in May 2022. It became part of the prestigious Jim Irsay Collection—yes, owned by the Indianapolis Colts’ owner. Initially estimated at $600,000 by Julien’s Auctions, the guitar ultimately sold for a significantly higher price, far surpassing expectations.

TMZ reported that while a significant portion of the funds went to Cobain’s estate, another share was donated to charity. The contributions specifically supported Mental Health Awareness Month (May) and the Kicking the Stigma organization.

Indeed, several of the grunge legend’s axes have gone for a hefty sum in the past.

In November 2024, another smashed guitar from an early 1991 Nirvana show, once played by Cobain, sold for nearly $160,000 at auction. This follows a 2023 sale where a shattered Fender Stratocaster from Cobain fetched an astounding $600,000.