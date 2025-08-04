six-flags-america-cancels-major-event

As Six Flags America prepares to close for good, the amusement park’s organizers have announced that they will cancel Fright Fest.

Six Flags America spokesperson Kristin Fitzgerald confirmed to local media outlet WUSA9 that the major Halloween event will not be happening at the Maryland amusement park.

“We understand that change can sometimes be challenging,” the spokesperson stated. “And we deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our guests.”

Six Flags America passholders were notified about the event cancellation. The passholders received tickets to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

“Our goal is to provide a family-friendly and memorable final fall season of operation,” the Six Flags America spokesperson continued. “We’ve made the strategic decision to focus on daytime activities that the whole family can enjoy.”

This will be the first time since 1999 that a Six Flags amusement park will not host a Fright Fest. The event features haunted rides and Halloween-themed activities in September and October.

However, Six Flags America’s Kids Boo Fest will be held on weekends beginning September 14. This event will run until November 2, the park’s expected final day of operations.

Six Flags America’s Closure Was Announced Earlier This Year

Six Flags announced the decision to close the park, as well as Hurricane Harbor earlier this season.

Richard A. Zimmerman, Six Flags President and CEO, revealed more details about the closure in a May 1 press release. “As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term plan.”

“After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment,” he also noted. “We anticipate strong interest in the property and will continue to strategically pursue portfolio optimization opportunities as we work to unlock the full value of our portfolio.”

The 500-acre theme park currently employs approximately 70 full-time associates.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resorts in its portfolio.



