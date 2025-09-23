Singer-Songwriter Tragically Drowns in Scuba Accident: Zubeen Garg Was 52

Beloved musician Zubeen Garg has tragically passed away at 52, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

Garg, known for Bollywood hits like the 2006 song “Ya Ali,” had recently arrived in Singapore, festival organizers said in a statement on Instagram. He was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival.

The statement confirmed that Garg passed away on Friday at Singapore General Hospital. “This is a monumental loss, and words cannot express the depth of our grief,” the organizers wrote in part.

Zubeen Garg in 2013. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Organizers also announced the cancellation of the festival, a cultural exchange event that was scheduled to run through the weekend.

According to The Times of India, Singapore police rescued Garg from the ocean after a scuba diving injury. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died in intensive care. Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Garg’s home state, Assam, confirmed at a news conference Sunday that the cause of death was drowning.

Garg’s funeral and services will be held on Tuesday, Sarma also announced.

Zubeen Garg’s Career Spanned Three Decades

According to The New York Times, Garg’s career spanned over three decades, during which he sang in dozens of languages and dialects. He became a significant figure in the Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi film and music industries.

His major Bollywood breakthrough came in 2006 with the song “Ya Ali” from the movie Gangster. That year, he won Best Playback Singer at the Global Indian Film Awards.

Was OBSESSED with this hauting melody “Ya Ali” from Gangster. Till date, this song remains unmatched.

Rest in melody Zubeen Garg 💔pic.twitter.com/BQyA98Ee52 — Dr Aratrika Ganguly (@aratrika_g08) September 19, 2025

“The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy,” Indian politician Rahul Gandhi wrote on X. “His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched.”

“He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” Gandhi added.

Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also expressed his deep sadness on X.

“Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat,” he wrote. “Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.”