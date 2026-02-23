singer-songwriter-tiktoker-reveals-engagement

A singer-songwriter and TikToker just dropped a bombshell that had her fans squealing with joy… she’s engaged.

Sarah Barrios, a TikTok personality who also sings, and Kevin Calame, co-founder of Fast Friends, just announced their engagement in true on-brand style—flipping birds, dropping f-bombs, and serving travel-blog-level cuteness.

Barrios, who’s racked up over 700,000 TikTok followers by posting clips of herself being adorable while lip-syncing or overreacting to random audio, took to Instagram to share the big news.

“How the f— do you even announce an engagement?” she captioned the Nov. 30, 2025, post, apparently quoting her charming beau.

Well, this is how it’s done: an impossible-to-top photo dump of cuteness! Calame apparently whisked Barrios off to Japan to pop the big question, kicking things off with a selfie in front of a pagoda. An animated Barrios flashed her dazzling new engagement bling, while Calame kept it cool with a very subtle grin.

Of course, the series of snaps included a close-up of Barrios showing off her massive engagement ring, which paired perfectly with her gloriously extra-long nails. Another shot captured her gazing lovingly at the ring while wandering through the woods. And, in true modern romance fashion, the newly engaged couple shared a charming photo of them flipping the bird together.

In the final adorable shot, Barrios struck a pose in front of vending machines, casually flaunting her new rock.

Fans of the singer-songwriter and TikToker took to the comments section to congratulate their newly engaged idol. (And if you’re curious about her music, her latest track “girl on a hill” sounds a bit like Betty Boop covering Taylor Swift, with Pinoko producing. It’s already amassed 679 views on YouTube, so get in on the ground floor.)

One top comment read: “omg magic!! Congratulations.”

“Ok, these are soooooo amazing! Love the locations and vibes you guys,” a second onlooker added. “This is magical!!” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans marveled at the TikTok personality’s massive new rock.

“Such a beautiful ring!” one fan gushed.

Meanwhile, Barrios went straight to incorporating her engagement into her new content. Check it out below!

Fans can be sure to look forward to much more of this side-splitting content for years to come! Mazel Tov!