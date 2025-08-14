singer-nancy-king-has-died

Nancy King, veteran jazz vocalist celebrated throughout Oregon, has passed away.

The beloved singer died on August 8 at the age of 85, according to OPB.

King was a prominent figure in the jazz world, earning global recognition and acclaim for his collaborations with legends like Leroy Vinnegar and Ray Brown. She received two Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album: one in 2006 for Live At Jazz Standard With Fred Hersch and another in 2017 for Porter Plays Porter by Randy Porter.

Her unique voice, especially in scat singing, and her rose-colored glasses made her a beloved figure in the global jazz scene.

Nancy King performs in 2010 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns)

King grew up near Eugene with musical parents who encouraged her to pursue the arts. In the 1960s, her work along the West Coast, especially in San Francisco, where she met her partner Sonny King, gained national attention.

Nancy King toured with Sonny’s band, forging connections with renowned artists such as Jon Hendricks, Pharoah Sanders, Vince Guaraldi, and Miles Davis. Over time, these relationships blossomed, becoming an integral part of King’s broader jazz community.

King deeply impacted the Portland jazz scene, recording albums with collaborators Glen Moore and Steve Christofferson and teaching at Portland State University. Her music continues to inspire students who study her arrangements today.

Tributes Pour In For Beloved Jazz Singer Nancy King

After her passing, the KBOO radio station paid tribute to King by playing her records the following day. Meanwhile, Ron Steen, who first met King in the late 1960s, along with others, shared heartfelt memories of their time with her.

“She’s a one and only. There will never be another Nancy King in any way,” Steen said, per NBC affiliate KGW8.

Steen last saw her a couple of weeks ago in the hospital and said she still brought joy.

“Totally at peace. She was even singing. She was just… she was just Nancy,” Steen recalled to KGW8.

Sherry Alves, a Jazz Professor at Portland State University, extensively interviewed King for her doctoral dissertation and offered insights on her enduring legacy.

“Nancy King, to many, was perhaps the best jazz vocalist to ever live. And she just so happened to live in Portland, Oregon,” Alves told Portland outlet KOIN.

“She was absolutely magical as a musician and a person. And it’s kind of hard to describe a person who can move so many people in so many ways,” Alves added.

Alves said King could sing any song effortlessly, including well-known standards, which she made her own.