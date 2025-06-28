Singer Leroy Gibbons Dead at 74, Suspected Cause of Death Released

Veteran Jamaican reggae vocalist Leroy Gibbons has passed away.

DancehallMag reported that he died of a “suspected heart attack” after the singer collapsed at a studio in Hanover, Jamaica, on June 17.

Gibbons was 74.

RIP ma Bredda Leroy Gibbons 🙏🏼😞 pic.twitter.com/fCpSPhPzlI — Brigadier Lion (@Brigadier_L) June 18, 2025

Gibbons was a well-known reggae singer, admired for his emotional voice that connected deeply with fans. He rose to fame in the mid-1980s with popular covers like Sam Cooke’s “Cupid” and The Drifters’ “This Magic Moment.”

According to Reggae Vibes, his breakthrough came with the song “Four Season Lover,” produced by King Jammy. This success led to his 1988 album of the same name, where Gibbons established himself as a standout lovers’ rock artist.

Gibbons (given name Leroy Gibbon) continued to perform actively on global stages, even though he released fewer recordings after the 1990s, building a reputation as a fan favorite performer.

Leroy Gibbons Made Headlines in 2017 After Being Shot and Performing Just Two Weeks Later

Gibbons, who has been living in Canada in recent years, made headlines in 2017 after being shot in the left buttock, per DancehallMag. The bullet exited through his groin, causing a fractured pelvic bone. He was released from the hospital about two weeks later and fully recovered, going on to impress fans at stage shows around the world.

RIP Leroy Gibbons pic.twitter.com/iqc3ZkPmNB — The Widow's Son (@kishnicks) June 17, 2025

In 2022, he also explored a new musical direction with a gospel-themed EP.

Meanwhile, veteran artist Major Mackerel honored Gibbons.

“Ah me bredrin , he was a jovial person, a genuine gentleman, someone with compassion and understanding, reasoning ability, I don’t know how far his education, highly intelligent and a very nice person. All of us get along with him, is a man anytime the youths call on him, he helps, he is not a mean or a wicked or a selfish man,” Mackerel told DancehallMag.

“He was just a genuine singer that sings within the soul of his generosity,” he added.