Singer Known for ‘Sweet Dreams’ Recording Dead at 85: RIP to Tommy McLain

Tommy McLain, the veteran pop musician known for his 1966 hit “Sweet Dreams,” which reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, has died.

The McLain Family announced his death in a social media post, stating he “departed peacefully on the morning of 7/24/25 at the age of 85.”

“It is with immense sadness and heavy hearts [that] we announce the passing of our father Tommy McLain,” the family wrote on Facebook. “He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed, but, the music he made will live on in the hearts and minds of his fans, friends, and family. It will be his legacy.”

No cause of death was given.

McLain, born on March 15, 1940, in Jonesville, Louisiana, was a key figure in the state’s musical history, per Baton Rouge outlet WAFB. He mastered keyboards, drums, bass guitar, and the fiddle. His career began in the 1950s, performing with country singer Clint West, and lasted over seven decades.

However, McLain’s breakthrough arrived with “Sweet Dreams,” a hit that soared to No. 15 on the U.S. charts. It also achieved a respectable No. 49 in the UK.

McLain also wrote Freddy Fender’s hit song “If You Don’t Love Me Alone (Leave Me Alone)” and appeared in the film “The Drowning Pool” with his band, the Mule Train Band. He also performed on Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars in the 1960s. Meanwhile, he worked as a DJ at KREH, a Louisiana radio station.

McLain was honored with induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in October 2007.

Tommy McLain Released a New Album in 2022

McLain released his first album in over 40 years, I Ran Down Every Dream, in August 2022. The album features 11 songs written by McLain with contributions from Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe, Jon Cleary, and Ivan Neville.

Elvis Costello performs with Tommy McLain at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

McLain also recently appeared on A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, an album honoring Louisiana zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier. Recorded in Lafayette under Valcour Records, the album features The Rolling Stones, McLain, and other Louisiana artists like Charley Crockett, Lucinda Williams, and Sonny Landreth.

Meanwhile, McLain performed with the Mule Train Band continuously until the time of his passing.