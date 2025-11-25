Singer Fatally Shot During Reported Ambush in Los Angeles: DELAROSA Was 22

22-year-old singer DELAROSA was fatally shot during what has been described as an “ambush” style incident.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department officials revealed that the tragic incident took place on Saturday. “On Saturday, November 22, 2025, around 1:25 a.m., gunshots were heard in the area of Bryant Street east of Tampa Avenue in Northridge.”

The officials also revealed that multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were in a parked vehicle nearby. One victim was identified as Maria De La Rosa, who goes by DELAROSA professionally. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

“The motive for shooting is unclear,” the statement further reads. “And no arrests have been made.

Local media outlet KTLA further confirmed that the two other victims were in critical condition hours after the shooting. Details about the other victims, including their names, have not been revealed.

DELAROSA Teased New Music in Her Final Instagram Post

In what would be her final Instagram post on Oct. 30, DELAROSA teased new music.

“Ocupada cocinando en el Stu 🎶👩🏻‍🍳no me llames 🪄🪞🐩 Ya es tiempo… GAME TIME BABY,” she wrote in Spanish, which translates to “Busy cookin in the Stu. Don’t call me. It’s about that time.”

DELAROSA released her final single “No Me Llames” in August.

Fans then took to the post’s comment section to pay tribute to the singer.

“I can’t believe this…my f–en savior, my everything, my fkn family bro,” one fan wrote. “Once I saw mamas story I didn’t waste a second going straight to you baby…you broke my fucken heart with this dela.

The fan also wrote, “I needed you so much baby. What tfk do i do without you now bro…You saved me baby. I’m in so much pain right now I never imagined a life without you. My heart is shattered heartbroken.”

Another fan further wrote, “This one hurt me the most I love you forever shit will never be the same without you rip.”