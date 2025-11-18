Singer Dies After Suffering Liver Failure and Pneumonia: Humane Sagar Was 36

Internationally beloved Odia-language singer Humane Sagar has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

The 36-year-old singer died on Monday while receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, per Press Trust of India.

Sagar was admitted to AIIMS’s emergency department on October 14 in critical condition. He was then transferred to the Medical ICU for further assessment. Doctors diagnosed him with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, acute-on-chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia, and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

Dr. Srikant Behera, Intensivist and ECMO Specialist at AIIMS, stated that Sagar’s multi-organ dysfunction syndrome did not respond to advanced treatment provided by a team of specialists, according to Ommcom News.

Humane Sagar rose to fame with the title track of the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu. He recorded hundreds of Odia movie songs and bhajans (devotional songs) throughout his career. He also contributed to several music albums, including Tuma Otha Tale, Niswasa, Bekhudee, and Chehera.

Humane Sagar’s Final Instagram Post Becomes Place of Mourning for Fans

After his death, his final Instagram post went viral. The clip showed him singing “Bhagya Rekha” in a radio studio. Uploaded on Nov. 7, the song was described as an “Odia Romantic Marriage Song.” It featured Humane singing with Amrita Nayak.

In the post’s comments section, fans mourned the late singer.

“Thanks for making our college days memorable. Will miss your voice,” one fan wrote. “Too soon to be gone. RIP,” another fan added. “The last song sang by Humane Sagar,” a third fan lamented.

Humane’s mortal remains arrived in his village of Deng today, where villagers gathered to pay their final respects, per Bollywood Shaadis.

Humane is survived by his mother, Shefali Suna, a music teacher, and his wife, Shreya Mishra, whom he married in 2017. His younger brother died at 22 from COVID-19, and his father, music composer Ravi Sagar, also succumbed to the virus.