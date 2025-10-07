singer-and-baseball-pro-are-about-to-welcome-a-baby

A star baseball player is about to welcome a tiny rookie with his singer wife.

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor missed Monday’s workout at Comerica Park in Detroit. When asked about it, manager Dan Wilson told Seattle paper The Spokesman Review that Naylor is out “due to personal reasons.”

According to the outlet, this absence was expected. The baseball player’s wife, singer Chantel Collado, is pregnant with their first child and was due on Friday. Naylor reportedly planned to fly to Arizona as soon as his wife went into labor.

Wilson declined to share details about Naylor’s situation, stating, “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

MLB’s postseason paternity leave policy mirrors that of the regular season. If Naylor takes paternity leave, he can be on the list for up to three days. The Mariners could then replace him on their 26-man ALDS roster, having several taxi squad members travel to Detroit. As of Monday evening, no roster move had been made.

Naylor won’t necessarily be on leave for all three games, but he hasn’t finalized his plans yet.

Baseball Star Josh Naylor and His Singer Wife, Chantel, Turned Heads on the Red Carpet Last Year

Naylor’s wife, Chantel (née Collado), is a Canadian Latin singer with over 15,000 followers on YouTube. Performing as “Chantel,” her most popular songs have racked up more than 500,000 views.

The couple became engaged on a beach in June 2023.

They grabbed attention on the red carpet at the 2024 All-Star Game in Texas.

Josh Naylor and his fiancée Chantel Collado dazzle on the #AllStarGame Red Carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/ypuuxoRw85 — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Naylor has been crucial to the Mariners’ lineup since they acquired him from the Diamondbacks on July 24, just before the Trade Deadline, according to MLB.com. In 54 regular-season games with Seattle, Naylor posted a .299/.341/.490 slash line with 10 doubles, nine homers, and 33 RBIs.

