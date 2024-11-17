Severed Human Head Washes Ashore on Miami Beach, Sparks Investigation

Officials in the state of Florida have launched an investigation after a severed human head was discovered at a Miami beach last week.

The severed head had washed ashore on a Key Biscayne beach, which is just south of Miami, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the New York Post reports. Authorities had revealed that the body part was originally discovered by a worker who was raking the beach.

A spokesman for the Miami-Dade police also stated that it was too early to tell if the severed head found on the Miami beach was in connection to any recent cases.

However, days after the shocking discovery, police were able to identify who it belonged to. The Daily Mail reported that the head belonged to teenager Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr., who drowned after rescuing his sister, Hailey Clements, at South Point Beach on Nov. 9.

Authorities revealed that Victor and Hailey were swimming in the area when they were dragged out to sea by a rip current. In his last-ditch effort to save Hailey, Victor ‘”threw” his sister away from the water before disappearing.

Two other swimmers were able to pull Hailey to shore. She didn’t sustain any injuries.

Police were searching for Victor, with his family hoping that his body would be retrieved. Although the last time Victor was seen was in the water, detectives are not ruling out homicide, due to his severed head.

The Miami Beach Police Department officially confirmed that the head belonged to Victor. The rest of his body is presumed to be lost at sea.

“The Miami Beach Police Department extends prayers and condolences to the family,” Cmdr. Shantell Mitchell stated during a press conference on Friday, Nov. 15. “Our victim advocates will continue to provide support to the family during this time.”

The Teenager’s Family Mourns His Loss on Social Media

As police continue their investigation, the family of Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr. mourn his tragic death.

“Victor was a loving guy, a sweet guy,” Hailey told the Tampa Bay Times. “Ever since I was little, Victor always told me he would protect me and he died protecting me. He’s my everything, he’s my other half. I’ll never stop missing you.”

“He was an amazing soul, the kindest boy you’ll ever meet. We are all going to miss him truly,” she said.

His other sister, Jessica Castaneda, also posted several pictures of him while mourning. “My heart is completely and irreparably shattered. Your absence will never be accepted. No words could ever describe how much I love you, Victor.”

She then continued, “To the top of the highest mountain and to the depths deeper than the Titanic, I love you, little brother. I love you so much.

Jessica added, “I will miss you every second of every minute of every single day for the rest of my life. I will dream of your smile and your infectious laugh until I find you in the next life, in every life I will find you.”