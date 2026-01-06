a-beloved-seaworld-killer-whale-has-died

SeaWorld Orlando is currently in mourning following the loss of their beloved killer whale, Katina. The marine mammal was 50 years old.

In a post on social media last month, SeaWorld confirmed the killer whale had died after her health began to decline significantly during her geriatric years.

“Over the last several weeks, our animal care and medical teams have worked around the clock to closely monitor her declining health,” the post reads. “And as her condition worsened, the decision was made to prioritize her comfort and welfare.”

SeaWorld further shared, “Despite everyone’s extraordinary efforts, she passed away while surrounded by animal care and medical teams who have worked closely with her for nearly 40 years.”

The amusement park then described the killer whale as having a big personality. She was also known for her tendency to stick her tongue out and enjoying the “speed swim” to create a cyclone of water.

“For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species,” SeaWorld added. “This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere.”

SeaWorld also shared a special photo of the killer whale with her trainers.

Katina first arrived at SeaWorld Orlando in 1994 and had mothered seven calves. She was originally captured near Iceland in 1978.

The SeaWorld Killer Whale Experienced a Dorsal Fin Injury Years Before Her Death

The death of Katina comes seven years after the SeaWorld killer whale was injured while interacting with other killer whales.

The amusement park reported at the time that Katina was injured during “interactions with other members of the orca pod.”

“While Katina was near Trua, a 12-year-old male, at the time, she was interacting with several members of the orca pod,” the report reads. “So it’s not clear exactly how she sustained that injury.”

SeaWorld Orlando officials stated that it will take several weeks or months for Katina to recover. “The important thing to note is that the behavior of Katina went back to normal very quickly.”

However, Katina suffered “permanent changes” as a result of the injury. To heal, she is in a separate pool with her daughter, Nalani, and son, Makaio. Topical honey and “cold-laser therapy” are part of the treatment.

“Killer whales are a social and hierarchical species,” SeaWorld pointed out. “So interacting with other members of the pod, even in an aggressive or antagonistic manner, is a natural behavior we’d expect to see.”

SeaWorld confirmed the tear was not because the orcas “are in captivity and have aggression issues.”

“This is a normal occurrence in killer whale pods,” it added.

SeaWorld was the key subject of the 2013 documentary Blackfish. The documentary criticized the amusement park for its treatment of killer whales.







