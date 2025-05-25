saoirse-ronan-is-reportedly-pregnant

Lady Bird and Little Women star Saoirse Ronan is reportedly expecting her first child with husband and fellow actor, Jack Lowden.

A source close to the couple revealed to the Irish Independent that they are “thrilled” by the pregnancy. However, the couple has not officially announced the alleged pregnancy.

Ronan and Lowden exchanged vows during a private ceremony in Edinburgh last summer. They were first romantically linked in 2018 after starring together in Mary Queen of Scots. Ronan played Mary in the film, while Lowden portrayed Lord Darnley, Mary’s second husband.

Lowden had nothing but praise for Ronan during a panel with AOL in December 2018. After referring to the actress as remarkable, he stated, “The woman is a force of nature on- and off-screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well.”

Ronan responded to the comments during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “When a person you respect as much as I do him says that, it means more than anyone else’s opinion,” she said. “Well, I mean, an Oscar would also help.”

Saoirse Ronan Described Her Husband as Being “a Lot Calmer” Than She Is as a Film Collaborator

During an interview with USA Today in 2024, Saorie Ronan opened up about working with Jack Lowden on the film adaptation of The Outrun. She played the lead in the film and was also a producer alongside Lowden.

“He’s my voice of reason,” she said about Lowden. “But as a duo, we’ve both been on film sets our whole lives, so we have an appreciation of what we’re asking actors to do. We always want them to feel safe.”

Ronan further spoke about whether she and Lowden will appear on screen together again. “Jack didn’t want to for a long time,” she revealed. “But I’ve now convinced him that’s a great idea. I’d really like to do something together on stage.”

A few months after she and Lowden married, Ronan spoke to British Vogue about how she always wanted to marry and have children.

“I became successful when I was quite young,” she explained at the time. “So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where, if it happened, I would like to have a kid.”

She then added, “I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I’ve always wanted that.”