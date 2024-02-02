Salma Hayek Dancing to Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” Has Fans Feeling a Certain Way

Salma Hayek is channeling her inner Shakira, and fans can’t get enough of the actor’s dance moves. Hayek recently jammed out to Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” on a treadmill no less.

Taking to Instagram, Hayek demonstrated to her followers how she works out and also gave a birthday shout-out to Shakira, who turns 47 this year. Okay, so maybe Hayek doesn’t go full Shakira every time she hits the treadmill, but it was an impressive display for the actor. Hayek clearly loves to dance.

The video features Hayek mimicking Shakira’s dance moves in a series of flash cuts. See for yourself below. In the caption, Hayek wrote, “Happy birthday Queen Shakira, you are a musical goddess. Thank you for your music. #grateful.”

She also gave a warning similar to Johnny Knoxville for anyone attempting to replicate her dance moves at home. She wrote, “Disclaimer: If you don’t have Latin or Arab blood, don’t try this at home.”

Count Shakira in the fans column. Replying to the video she wrote, “Salma you are amazing. Orgullo latino!!! We love you.”

Fans Praise Salma Hayek

Other fans also praised Hayek for her dance moves, showering the actor in both love and a little lust as well. One person wrote, “I am not lesbian but I would marry Salma or Shakira. Yup!! Actually, I would marry both of them!”

Another commented, “Haha def not trying this at home 😂 love this Salma.”

Another praised Hayek for her ability to stay on the treadmill, writing, “The way I could fly off that treadmill if I did all that 🤣 Love this so much ❤️ Queen recognize Queen 👑”

Yet another commented, “Me in the gym 😆 dancing while waiting for the strength for the next set 🥴.”

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hayek explained why she loved dancing. “Girls, when you are sad or feel like you have no strength, close the door, put on some music, and dance like nobody is watching. Until you get chills,” she said.

As for the song, “Hips Don’t Lie” is personal to Shakira. “The reason why I named that song that is because, when I’m in the studio, I know when a song is ready and it can be taken out of the oven, and it’s exactly when my hips start moving,” Shakira told Women’s Health in 2014 (via Cosmopolitan). She continued, “So I used to say to my musicians, ‘my hips don’t lie! Are they moving? They’re not moving! So this is not ready.’