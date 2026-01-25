Rumors Circulate Of ‘Saltburn’ Alum Becoming The Next James Bond, And Fans Aren’t Happy

Rumors have begun circulating about the next James Bond actor, and the internet isn’t very happy about it.

Jacob Elordi, who came into internet prominence after his Saltburn performance, is apparently being eyes to play the next 007.

Many outlets reported that Eldori had a recent meeting with director Denis Villeneuve and producers around him landing the leading role in the next James Bond film. The Frankenstein and Euphoria actor becoming the next iconic British spy has got the internet in a tizzy, however.

Of course, nothing is confirmed, but these rumors are enough for the internet and fans of the series to show their disdain in hilarious ways.

Oh, and before we get into it, no one has a problem with Jacob Eldori’s acting skills, per se. People are mostly unsupportive due to his strikingly tall statue. The actor stands at a whopping 6’5″.

Internet Makes Fun Of Jacob Eldori Being The Next James Bond

The internet didn’t let us down with the hilarious comments and concerns regarding Jacob Eldori being the next James Bond.

“His nemesis this time is gonna be low doorframes,” one user joked.

“He’s wayyyy too tall. He’d be too easy of a sniper target and can never go incognito and disappear amongst the crowd when he’s a foot taller than most of it,” wrote another, providing a more concrete problem with his size.

The Australian actor has also come into fire as James Bond has always been British. We’ve had plenty of American actors do brilliantly in British roles, but many want the legacy of James Bond to be respected in all ways possible.

“Jacob Elordi no offense but you are Australian. James Bond should only ever be played by a Brit,” scathed a third.

“Far too young and far too tall to be 007. And also he’s Australian, not British,” commented one more, summing up all the problems most have.

There are countless other comments riffing on the same points, with many simply rejecting the idea outright.

Again, this isn’t confirmed, so if things were in motion, I can imagine the execs rushing about trying to find someone new.